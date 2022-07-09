Predators’ Filip Forsberg agrees to 8-year contract extension

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Filip Forsberg agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Forsberg, however media outlets reported the contract is worth in the range of $68 million to $70 million. The deal reportedly includes both a no-movement and no-trade clause.

“We don’t love doing that (the clauses), but Forsberg has made that as part of the negotiations and that will be part of his contract,” Nashville general manager David Poile said Wednesday as the deal was in progress.

Forsberg could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 13.

Forsberg, 27, finished a career season in 2021-22 in which he notched 42 goals, one shy of teammate Matt Duchene’s franchise record set in the same campaign. Forsberg also set personal bests in assists (42), points (84) and power-play points (27), while his eight game-winning goals were one shy of his career high set in 2016-17.

Forsberg has recorded 469 points (220 goals, 249 assists) in 566 career games with Nashville.

He joined the Predators after being traded by the Washington Capitals in exchange for forwards Martin Erat and Michael Latta. He was selected by the Capitals with the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media