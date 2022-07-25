Police review launched after officer shoves Packers RB AJ Dillon at Lambeau

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Police Department will investigate the police officer who shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a soccer match at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

“The Green Bay Police Department is aware of the social media video which shows an interaction between a Green Bay Police Officer and Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon at the soccer match at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022,” the department said in a statement Monday. “It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

The incident in question took place at a friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the first soccer match in Lambeau Field’s history.

Video surfaced on social media showing Dillon on the field trying to perform a Lambeau Leap to entertain the crowd during a weather delay.

A police officer interferes, first grabbing him by the back of his collar to stop him from jumping and then shoving Dillon aggressively as the Packers’ running back offered an explanation.

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon wrote on Twitter.

“Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

–Field Level Media