Pittsburgh Steelers plotting to use Justin Fields as a goal-line weapon

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t trade for Justin Fields to use him as their starting quarterback during the 2024-25 season. That job belongs to Russell Wilson. But just because the Steelers don’t plan on penciling in Fields’ name into their starting lineup, it doesn’t mean that Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator Arthur Smith doesn’t have other plans to use his newest X-Factor.

While Fields hasn’t proven consistently capable of leading a high-powered scoring attack as a quarterback through the air, he has been a dangerous runner. Combine the two skillsets, and with a little more development, the Steelers could have a weapon on their hands.

Fields has just one year left on his contract, so the Steelers plan on getting as much production as they can out of the former first-round pick this season. One way they could get the 25-year-old involved is in the red zone and in goal-line scoring opportunities.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, this is exactly what the Steelers have already been working on with their new toy.

“I’ve talked to multiple teams now who expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to get a little weird at the goal line with Justin Fields, maybe have a package or two for him ready to go where he can be a runner or a thrower out of the shotgun.” “Remember, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, when he was with the Tennessee Titans, used Derrick Henry in that way as a runner and thrower out of the shotgun. So, Fields with his quarterback background can certainly handle that.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans to use Justin Fields on goal line

There’s a pretty sizable difference between Derrick Henry and Justin Fields, roughly 20 pounds, to be specific, but both are electric athletes. Fields has a bit more acceleration and top speed, but Henry has the brute force and sheer strength to push a pile. Still, with Fields’ juice, he should be an effective weapon in Pittsburgh too.

