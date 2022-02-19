Pittsburgh Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

Finally, Brian Flores has landed an NFL coaching gig once again. But it’s not in nearly the same role that he’s experienced for the past three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Somehow remaining unhired despite nine NFL teams hiring new head coaches this offseason, Flores appeared to be a sure bet to land on his feet as another organization’s top coach on staff during the 2021-22 hiring cycle.

Though, it would be hard to imagine the pending class-action lawsuit against the NFL and its team owners isn’t at least partially to blame, despite the league insisting it has no bearing on the hiring process. Bologna.

Either way, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been quick to recognize the skills Flores has displayed in his 18-year NFL coaching career.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Tomlin has added Flores to his coaching staff for the 2022 season. Flores will be the team’s senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, where he will get to work with reigning 2021-22 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and several other Steelers defenders.

Brian Flores is a great hire for Steelers D

On the surface, this seems like a great hire for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only are they adding an experienced head coach to their defense, they’re adding a coach with a massive chip on his shoulder.

Everyone believes Flores should have been hired as a head coach. It remains inexplicable that he wasn’t.

But the Steelers will take a motivated coach, hungry to prove he’s effective in any role. Now he’ll take on the challenge along with Tomlin aimed at turning the Steelers back into a fearful defense.

He brings expertise specifically coaching safeties and linebackers from his days with the New England Patriots and should be able to be another strong voice in the locker room.

