Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-hander Anthony Banda to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations Saturday.

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday after he went 1-0 with a 6.41 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season.

Banda, 28, is 7-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 71 career games (five starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-20), New York Mets (2021) and Pirates (2021-22).

–Field Level Media