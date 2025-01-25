NBA analyst floats wild rumor Philadelphia 76ers could replace Daryl Morey with this championship-winning executive

The Daryl Morey era hasn’t gone as planned for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since becoming the 76ers’ president of basketball operations in 2020, Morey’s moves have failed to get the franchise past the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Even though he was able to get out from under disastrous contracts like Al Horford and Josh Richardson, the James Harden trade blew up in his face as the All-Star guard forced his way out. Now more questions loom over Joel Embiid’s health and future with the team.

Morey decided to give Embiid a three-year, $198 million extension before the start of the season, keeping the former MVP through 2029 and guaranteeing him nearly $300 million. He also signed superstar Paul George to a four-year, $212 million max contract, while giving young All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey a five-year, $204 million contract extension.

There were championship hopes entering the 2024-25 season with “The Big Three,” but those dreams have been dashed. Embiid has appeared in only 13 games due to injuries and suspension, while both George and Maxey have also missed time. George hasn’t acclimated to the 76ers’ offense, averaging just 17.4 points per game — his lowest full-season average since 2012-13 with the Indiana Pacers.

Now, according to one NBA analyst, rumors are swirling that Morey might be replaced with an executive who has a championship pedigree.

Related: Is Ben Simmons angling for Philadelphia 76ers return in free agency?

NBA analyst claims ‘buzz’ surrounding former championship executive coming to Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons says “buzz” is beginning to build around former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers coming to the Philadelphia 76ers. Myers, who built four NBA championship-winning teams in Golden State, recently helped 76ers owner Josh Harris in his Washington Commanders coaching search.

“Bob Myers helped Washington with the football team, right? He was on that advisory committee and I just feel like he’s looming with this Sixers thing and I don’t think I am alone,” Simmons stated. “There’s been some Bob Myers Philly buzz that I think has been building because I think he had a good experience with Josh Harris.”

"There's been some Bob Myers Philly buzz."



Bill Simmons is hearing Bob Myers could potentially replace Daryl Morey in the Sixers front office



(via @BillSimmons) pic.twitter.com/OkMIR61xs3 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 24, 2025

Simmons added that Morey and head coach Nick Nurse would be the fall guys for a season gone wrong.

After leaving the Warriors, Myers has worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

Heading into Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the 76ers are 16-27 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Related: 76ers Must Trade Joel Embiid: Six Reasons Why Former NBA MVP’s Time In Philadelphia Is Over