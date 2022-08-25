Phil Kessel signs one-year deal with Golden Knights

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Entering his 17th NHL season, Kessel showed he has plenty left in the tank with a team-leading 44 assists with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Kessel has 956 career points in 1,204 games and the 34-year-old is eight games from establishing a new NHL ironman record.

Kessel has played in 982 consecutive NHL contests, fast approaching Keith Yandle’s all-time record of 989.

Kessel is joining his fifth NHL team, previously playing for the Boston Bruins (2006-09), Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-15), Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-19), and Coyotes (2019-22).

The fifth overall pick of the Bruins in 2006 out of the University of Minnesota, Kessel has played in 96 playoff games and won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17 in Pittsburgh.

