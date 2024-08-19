Petition to oust TCU basketball star with WNBA Draft potential gets massive support following wild TikTok video allegations

Credit: Kylie Graham-USA TODAY Sports

A petition to remove the top star from the women’s TCU basketball program has garnered close to 200,000 votes following viral videos filled with worrisome allegations by her former girlfriend.

After a solid two-year stint at Oregon, Sedona Prince decided to take her talents to TCU before the 2023-24 college basketball season. It proved to be a smart decision because in no time she became the team’s top player last season. Leading the Horned Frogs in points, rebounds, and blocks.

Entering her senior season, if she can replicate or improve on that performance, she has a very strong chance to be selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, those hopes were put in serious jeopardy this week after former love interest Olivia Stabile took to TikTok to make some worrisome allegations about the TCU star.

TCU basketball star accused of leaving ex-girlfriend stranded in the jungle at night

In a series of videos on the platform, Stabile told her nearly 8000,000 followers a harrowing tale of being left stranded at night in a jungle by Prince during an excursion the two took while vacationing in Mexico. Along with various other claims of abuse in the days following.

The videos have gotten millions of views. The TCU basketball star denied the claims on social media. But then quickly deleted the post after some on certain platforms wished for her death.

The TikTok accusations have led to a Change.org petition from unhappy college basketball fans who want to see the TCU Horned Frogs program dismiss Sedona from the team. The petition currently has over 163,000 signatures.

The University has thus far declined comment about the allegations tossed at their top star.

