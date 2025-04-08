Rutgers, Oklahoma State set up to acquire latest departure from Penn State wrestling program?

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Penn State wrestling program continues to have its depth tested after another member of the team has entered the transfer portal. And Rutgers or Oklahoma State could be the destination.

To the surprise of no one, Penn State wrestling dominated the sport again during the 2024-25 season. They took their 15-0 record into the Big Ten tourney and brought home another conference title. Then they rolled into the NCAA Tournament last week and bull dozed their way to a fourth straight national championship. However, maintaining that level of excellence isn’t easy.

Head coach Cael Sanderson and his staff must look for the next big thing in the sport, and they have made several interesting additions. Including Ohio State star Rocco Welsh. However, while they have added some talented athletes to their ranks, they’ve also seen quite a few departures.

Late last week, it was revealed that Erik Gibson is following Alex Facundo, Gary Steen, and Zack Ryder into the transfer portal. And two schools seem like early favorites to land her services.

Could Erik Gibson leave Penn State wrestling program to join his brother at Rutgers?

Gibson is not the first of his family to change his mind about competing for the Nittany Lions. His brother Mason was originally also committed to Penn State but ended up transferring to Rutgers for the 2024-25 season.

Nittany Sports Now claimed the word is that Rutgers is the early favorite to land Erik Gibson in the transfer portal for obvious reasons. However, Oklahoma State could also be a team to watch. While they weren’t mentioned in the Nittany Sports report, Penn State wrestling legend David Taylor has landed not one, not two, but three former members of the team in the portal this month. Including Ryder.

Gibson was unlikely to break into the lineup next season. He redshirted in 2023-24 but wrestled four times in open tournaments, going 3-1. He didn’t compete in any matches this past season for undisclosed reasons.

