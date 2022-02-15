Penguins’ Sidney Crosby scores 500th career goal

Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (hiden) is mobbed by teammates after Crosby scored his 500th career NHL goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals, reaching the milestone on Tuesday as the Penguins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers.

Crosby, 34, converted a shot from the far right side of the crease on a power play at 16:34 of the first period, putting Pittsburgh on top 2-1. He immediately lifted his arms in celebration, and the Penguins’ bench quickly cleared as teammates surrounded him along the boards.

Speaking to AT&T Sportsnet at the first intermission, Crosby said, “You know I’ve been hovering around here for a little bit, so nice to get it, great to be at home to get it.”

Crosby reached 500 goals in his 1,077th game.

All of Crosby’s goals have come for Pittsburgh. The only other player to score 500-plus goals with the Penguins is Mario Lemieux, who scored 690.

Crosby has scored 271 goals on home ice and 229 goals on the road. He has 12 career hat tricks, 150 power-play goals and four short-handed goals.

The Penguins selected Crosby with the first overall pick in the 2005 draft. He helped Pittsburgh win Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017, and he led the league in goals during the 2009-10 campaign with 51 and during the 2016-17 season with 44.

