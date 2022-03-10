Paris Legion add Jimbo to roster

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Paris Legion competes against the London Royal Ravens during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Paris Legion signed Bryan “Jimbo” Sabman to their Call of Duty League roster on Thursday.

The addition of the 21-year-old Canadian ahead of Major 2 qualifiers comes one day after Paris Legion released Tyler “FeLo” Johnson.

Jimbo spent most of 2020 with AF Academy before competing approximately one month with Team WaR.

He joins fellow Challengers Circuit player Thomas “GRVTY” Malin on Paris’ roster. GRVTY played at the LAN tournament in place of Jacob “Decemate” Cato, who was released on Feb. 28.

