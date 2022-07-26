Padres place pitcher MacKenzie Gore on IL, recall Dinelson Lamet

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres placed left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore on the 15-day injured Tuesday list with inflammation in his left elbow and recalled right-hander Dinelson Lamet from Triple-A El Paso.

Gore, 23, made his major league debut on April 15 and has gone 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances (13 starts). After getting rocked for eight runs on eight hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings to the San Francisco Giants on July 10, Gore made his last two appearances in relief, giving up two runs in each.

Lamet, 30, had a breakthrough 2020 season, going 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts. Since experiencing forearm tightness early in 2021, Lamet is just 2-5 with a 5.46 ERA in 33 major league appearances (nine starts).

Lamet had a 10.13 ERA in 11 appearances with the Padres earlier this season, but had a 0.77 ERA in 11 relief appearances at El Paso and an overall 1.93 ERA over 17 appearances at two different minor league levels this season.

