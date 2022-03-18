Padres acquire first baseman Luke Voit from Yankees

Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Justin Lange.

Voit, 31, followed up his American League-leading 22-homer performance in 56 games during a shortened 2020 season by struggling in 2021. He batted .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 68 games last season.

Playing time in the Bronx likely would have been complicated for Voit, who is behind Anthony Rizzo at first base.

Voit has batted .267 with 73 homers and 203 RBIs in 351 career games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18) and Yankees.

Lange, 20, was a first-round pick by San Diego in the 2020 draft out of Llano (Texas) High School. The 6-foot-4 hurler posted an 0-3 record with a 6.95 ERA in nine starts for the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Padres in 2021.

–Field Level Media