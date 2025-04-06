Ovechkin passes Gretzky, takes over NHL’s all-time goal-scoring lead by scoring No. 895

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

No. 8 is now No. 1.

Alex Ovechkin moved into the top spot on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list when he scored the 895th of his career at 7:26 of the second period for the Washington Capitals in their game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

With the Islanders leading 2-0 and New York’s Pierre Engvall in the penalty box for tripping, Ovechkin took a pass from Tom Wilson and scored the record-setting goal the way he’s scored so many others – on a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle. It was the 325th power-play goal of his career, also an NHL record.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN NHL HISTORY! 🚨🚨🚨 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/NKef3VvNaJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

No. 895 moved Ovechkin one ahead of Wayne Gretzky, who was on hand to see his record broken – just as he was at Capital One Arena on Friday when Ovi scored twice to tie No. 99’s record in Washington’s 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin’s record-setting goal came in his 1,487th regular-season game, the same number that Gretzky played.

The sellout crowd erupted as Ovechkin’s shot zipped past Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin. The game stopped, and the Capitals’ bench quickly emptied to celebrate the record-setter. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was on the ice to congratulate Ovechkin, who also got a hug from Gretzky. Ovechkin also hugged Sorokin, who had not given up a goal to his fellow Russian in their three previous meetings.

“We have all just witnessed history,” Bettman said. “Wayne, you’ll always be ‘The Great One,’ and you had a record that nobody thought ever could be broken. But, Alex, you did it. You have been amazing. You have been the consummate player, representing the NHL extraordinarily on and off the ice.”

“We did it!,” a jubilant Ovechkin said. Turning to his teammates, the coaches and the team’s support staff, he added, “I’ve always said this is a team game. Thank you fellas.”

The Great One had a memorable speech after Ovi passed him with #895 🐐pic.twitter.com/PMqSwrQnZZ — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 6, 2025

Gretzky scored the final goal of his career for the New York Rangers against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 1999.

“I know how hard it is to get to 894 — 895 is pretty special,” said Gretzky, who broke Gordie Howe’s record of 801 goals on March 23, 1994, when he scored his 802nd against the Vancouver Canucks — 31 years and 14 days ago, the longest anyone in NHL history has held the mark for most goals. “They say records are meant to be broken, but I’m not sure who is going to get more goals than that.”

When they spoke at the Capitals bench before play resumed, Gretzky told Ovechkin, “Get to 900.”

Ovi mic'd up for the RECORD-BREAKING moment 🔊 pic.twitter.com/YfKCetFOOh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 6, 2025

The No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft has been almost unstoppable since coming to the NHL in the fall of 2005 – and scoring two goals in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Friday’s two goals gave him 41, extending his NHL-record total of 40-goal seasons to 14. He already shares the League record for 50-goal seasons with Gretzky and Mike Bossy; each has nine.

Ovechkin also owns the NHL record for empty-net goals with 65; Gretzky is next with 56.

However, with the Caps leading 4-3 on Friday and Hawks goalie Spencer Knight on the bench for an extra attacker, Ovechkin passed up the opportunity to break Gretzky’s record by scoring into the empty net – ironically, Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard, who had signed with the team earlier in the week, hit the empty net instead for his first NHL goal.

“He doesn’t want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record, and I appreciate that,” coach Spencer Carbery said before Sunday’s game. “We have six games left; he wants to break the record and have that moment be where he shoots a puck past a goalie. And I have a lot of appreciation for that.”