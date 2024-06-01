Orlando Magic could emerge as a wild card in Paul George free agency sweepstakes

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Very few teams can afford to offer upcoming free agents anything close to a maximum contract this offseason. But the Orlando Magic are one of just three teams who have $50 million or more available to spend on a free agent such as Paul George. The Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers are the other two.

While there’s been some talk that the Sixers would love to pair George with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, there’s been no indication that there’s mutual interest on both sides. George, a California native, may prefer to continue playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he’s still expected to opt out of his $48.7 million salary so that he can sign a long-term extension that pays much more than $50 million.

But who could actually sway George to sign with them, as opposed to playing close to home in LA?

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggests the Orlando Magic might be a legitimate suitor.

He says that although it’s been widely assumed that the Clips will retain George, it’s also become obvious that there’s a “rift” when it comes to contract negotiations. While this could simply be posturing from both sides, now there’s a real belief that PG-13 would accept a ticket out of town.

“George’s primary suitor, outside of LA, is the Sixers, though some suggest the Magic could be a wild card.” NBA insider Eric Pincus on Orlando Magic/Paul George

The Magic have frequently been mentioned in trade talks and free agency rumors involving star talents such as Klay Thompson, but none of the names linked have been as big as George, a nine-time All-Star. However, this isn’t the first time the Magic have been linked to signing George this offseason. Yet, securing a talented two-way player with 114 games of playoff experience could be just what this Magic roster is missing.

