Oregon St. rallies to stun Fresno St. on final play

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Colletto ran two yards for a touchdown as time expired to give visiting Oregon State a 35-32 victory against Fresno State on Saturday night.

A pass interference penalty against Fresno State (1-1) gave the Beavers (2-0) first-and-goal from the 2 with three seconds left.

Jake Haener’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Erik Brooks had given the Bulldogs a 32-29 lead with 1:05 on the clock. Abraham Montano, who missed two field-goal attempts, failed to convert the point after.

Chance Nolan connected with Tre’Shaun Harrison on a 17-yard touchdown pass, then hit Silas Bolden with a pass to convert the 2-point conversion, to put Oregon State ahead 29-26 with 1:50 remaining.

Jordan Mims rushed 21 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountain West’s Bulldogs. Haener completed 30 of 46 passes for 360 yards and the one TD.

Deshaun Fenwick rushed 19 times for 102 yards and a TD for the Beavers. Nolan was 14 of 27 for 219 yards and one TD.

Fresno State went up 26-21 when Montano kicked his fourth goal, a 37-yarder, with 10:31 remaining. He then missed a 52-yard try at 4:19.

Nolan’s 42-yard completion to Anthony Gould set up Fenwick’s four-yard TD run that pulled Oregon State within 23-21 at 4:04 of the third. The Beavers needed just five plays to move 77 yards.

Mims ran 11 yards for a touchdown that gave Fresno State a 23-14 advantage with 6:04 to go in the third quarter. The four-play, 80-yard drive included a 60-yard pass play between Haener and Josh Kelly.

The Bulldogs went ahead 16-14 on Montano’s 43-yard field goal with 10:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Touchdowns by Colletto and Bolden gave Oregon State a 14-13 lead after a first half in which Fresno State managed just two field goals in three trips to the red zone.

Bolden ran 36 yards on an end-around to hit the end zone 8:57 before halftime. Colletto took a direct snap and ran two yards for a touchdown at 5:39 of the opening quarter.

Mims scampered 42 yards for a score with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

Montano, who missed a 34-yard attempt earlier in the second quarter, nailed two field goals (21, 23 yards) for the Bulldogs later in the period.

The game was the teams’ first meeting since 2003.

–Field Level Media