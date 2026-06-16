Simone Biles is giving herself grace — and a much-needed break — after a frightening health scare that left the gymnastics superstar saying she nearly lost her life.

Just over a week after sharing glimpses of her hospital stay on social media, the 29-year-old Olympic champion posted a sunny day-in-the-life video from her trip to Belize with husband Jonathan Owens.

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Simone Biles Responds to Fan Questions About Near-Death Scare

The reel featured just about everything. Airport travel and beach views. Couples’ massages and relaxed island visits. For fans still wondering about the details of her medical emergency, however, Biles had a gentle but firm message: she’s not ready to talk about it quite yet.

“Never got the update on near-death experience,” one fan wrote on her Instagram video.

Biles replied, “Not ready to talk about it just yet.”

Details are scant at the moment.

The health scare unfolded earlier this month while Owens, a safety for the Indianapolis Colts, was away for practice.

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On June 6th, Biles took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of hospital wristbands, flowers from loved ones, and a heart rate monitor reading 126 beats per minute.

She described the ordeal as “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life,” adding that being alone during such a frightening moment made it even harder.

“I’ve been in bed resting this week,” she wrote at the time. “I’ll explain sooner or later, but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers. Loooovveeee y’all.”

Biles hasn’t specified the cause of her hospital visit, though the visible medical bands and elevated heart rate sparked concern among fans and followers.

From Hospital Bracelets to Recovery

Now, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist appears to be focusing on recovery in her little slice of paradise.

This isn’t the first time Biles has been open about prioritizing her well-being over providing details about her health issues. Her decision to step away from competition during the Tokyo Olympics to focus on mental health drew both praise and criticism.

Biles is the most decorated female gymnast in American history, with 11 Olympic medals — seven of them gold — and a legacy that goes far beyond the scoreboard.