Lindsey Vonn just reminded everyone why she’s still one of the hottest athletes on the planet.

The 41-year-old Olympic skiing legend was spotted living her best life on a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez this week, diving off the side in a white bikini that left very little to the imagination. Those battle scars from her terrifying Olympic crash? They’re right there for the world to see — and she’s owning every inch of them.

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Bikini-clad Lindsey Vonn shows off her injured leg on yacht four months after horror crash https://t.co/Yh7NVzchLF pic.twitter.com/EB9iJzJsVK — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 22, 2026

From Olympic Nightmare to Riviera Comeback

Back in February, just four months ago, Lindsey went through absolute hell trying to save her left leg after that nasty crash at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. She wrecked her tibia, fibula, and ankle in the fall, and things got so bad with the compartment syndrome that the docs had to rush in and basically slice her leg open to keep her from losing the whole thing.

“I’m sure you’ve seen hot dogs or brats on a grill. They get more and more swollen. Then all of a sudden, they burst. They crack. That’s basically what happens with compartment syndrome,” Tom Hackett, the head physician for Team USA Ski and Snowboard, explained in an interview in March.

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“There was a very significant chance that she was going to lose all function of her leg, if not the leg itself. Best-case scenario in those situations is, you might keep your leg, but it’s going to be useless.”

She spent weeks in a Milan hospital, went through multiple surgeries, and even rolled out in a wheelchair for a while. Most people would still be hiding under a blanket. Not Lindsey.

Owning Every Scar on a Saint-Tropez Yacht

In the fresh photos, she’s all smiles as she plunges into the turquoise Mediterranean water, climbs back aboard the red yacht, and struts across the deck. The long surgical scar running down her shin is visible, along with some tape, but you’d never guess how close she came to losing it all.

That body still looks incredible. It’s the kind of sight that makes you forget she’s a three-time Olympic medalist for a second and just appreciate the view.

Vonn first showed off the scars in a powerful Vanity Fair cover shoot back in March, where she opened up about the nightmare. She’s been grinding through recovery, hitting the gym, and staying positive. In fact, she just posted a workout video the same day these yacht pics dropped. The woman is built differently.

Look, we all know Lindsey has always turned heads on and off the slopes. But seeing her out here, four months removed from what could’ve been career-ending — or worse — is straight-up inspiring. Whether she laces up the skis again or not, one thing’s clear: Lindsey Vonn isn’t done making jaws drop. Saint-Tropez never looked better.