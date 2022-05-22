OG wins ESL One Stockholm

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Faced with the prospect of having to win six straight tournament matches after an opening-round loss, OG never blinked, as the European-based squad completed its run with two victories Sunday to wrap up the championship at the ESL One Stockholm in Sweden.

OG earned $200,000 in grand prize money for its efforts.

In the championship against TSM, OG rallied from a first-map defeat to win three straight to win the title. TSM won in 34 minutes playing on green, before OG prevailed in 38 minutes, 42 minutes and 34 minutes, all on red.

Top performers for OG in the championship included Bulgaria’s Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov, who racked up a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 10.0-1.3-11.3, and Ukraine’s Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev, who totaled a KDA of 8.8-2.0-10.0.

TSM was paced by Canadian Jonathan “Bryle” Santos De Guia, who averaged 6.3 kills and 8.0 assists.

OG first made quick work of Tundra Esports 2-0 in the lower-bracket final, winning in 27 minutes playing on red before claiming victory after 35 minutes playing on green.

Yuragi averaged a blistering 11.0 kills in that series to go along with 8.0 assists. Tundra was led by Slovakian Oliver “skiter” Lepko’s 5.5 kills and 4.0 assists.

OG previously defeated BOOM Esports, Fnatic, Thunder Awaken and Gaimin Gladiators in that order during its run through the lower bracket.

Fourteen teams from around the world entered the season’s first major, beginning in two groups of seven in a round-robin Group Stage. The top four teams in each group qualified for the upper bracket of the playoffs and the fifth- and sixth-place teams were slotted in the lower bracket.

Dota Pro Circuit removed Mind Games from the competition early in the Group Stage due to ongoing travel visa issues for multiple team members.

ESL One Stockholm prize pool, Dota Pro Circuit points:

1. OG — $200,000, 680 points

2. TSM — $100,000, 610 points

3. Tundra Esports — $75,000, 530 points

4. Gaimin Gladiators — $50,000, 460 points

5-6. beastcoast, Thunder Awaken — $25,000, 385 points

7-8. BetBoom Team, Fnatic — $12,500, 240 points

9-12. Team Spirit, Team Liquid, BOOM Esports, T1 — no prize, no points

13. Evil Geniuses — no prize, no points

DQ. Mind Games — no prize, no points

