Oakland Athletics’ construction site in Las Vegas receives 2028 completion date

Less than a week ago, the Oakland Athletics and Nevada reached a joint agreement to bring baseball to Las Vegas. The initial plan was believed to have the Athletics relocate to Tropicana Boulevard in Las Vegas, with a target date of 2027, if not earlier.

Monday’s hearing on the effort to build an MLB stadium in Las Vegas brought forth a new timeline, with a project completion date set for 2028, a year later than the original prediction. One of the biggest reasons for the delayed timeline is due to needing to demolish the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort.

The proposal includes building on a site that features nine acres, with the idea of ending up with a facility that can house 30,000 fans and will cost approximately $1.5 billion. As previously reported, this proposal would require up to $380 million in public funding coming from Nevada, with the A’s contributing “no less” than 1.1 billion.

If the project receives legislative approval, the goal is to break ground sometime in 2024-25, with and end goal of being ready for MLB’s Opening Day in 2028. While the reported delays may not be what fans wanted to hear, if the Athletics’ Las Vegas stadium renderings come anything close to the outcome, most will agree the wait will have been well worth it.

