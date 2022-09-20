Now boarding: Bills’ Super Bowl bandwagon filling up after second blowout

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bettors are not getting a bargain on the Buffalo Bills any time soon after a second blowout win pushed the overwhelming AFC East favorites to 2-0 on Monday night.

The 41-7 victory on “Monday Night Football” was a second primetime TD parade for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, who spiked to +400 and the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM and saw similar bumps at Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings.

BetMGM has more tickets on the Bills to win the championship, 13.8 percent, than any other team through two weeks of the 2022 regular season.

Buffalo accounts for 21.9 percent of the handle at BetMGM, with the Chiefs (13.4) and Chargers (6.7) close behind. The Bills are the biggest liability in that futures market for BetMGM.

The Bills and Eagles have the highest ticket percentage to win their conference at BetMGM. Buffalo is at 15.9 percent to claim the AFC and Philadelphia has 16.4 percent of the tickets on the NFC side through betting Monday night.

In their very own division, the Bills are accompanied by one of the biggest movers of the first two weeks of the season, 2-0 Miami. The Dolphins opened at +5000 and are down to +2200 at BetMGM.

The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts are among teams trending the opposite direction.

Dallas opened at +1200 and without Dak Prescott, the 1-1 Cowboys are +5000 at BetMGM.

The Colts are winless at 0-1-1 and coming home to host the Chiefs in Week 3. Their odds for the Super Bowl opened at +2500 and now stand at +4500.

