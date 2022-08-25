Novak Djokovic will not play in U.S. Open

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open in New York because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision was expected for Djokovic, who confirmed it was official over social media on Thursday.

Current rules require non-U.S. citizens to show proof of being fully vaccinated before entering the country by air from a foreign nation.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” the 35-year-old Serbian wrote on Twitter. “… Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world.”

Djokovic wasn’t allowed to play at the Australian Open in January because of his refusal to be vaccinated. The 21-time Grand Slam champion lost to rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at the French Open in May, then defeated Nick Kyrgios to win Wimbledon in July.

Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

–Field Level Media