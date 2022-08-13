Notre Dame names Tyler Buchner its starting QB

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore Tyler Buchner will start the season at quarterback for Notre Dame.

Coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement on Saturday.

“It was time to give the offense clarity on who is the starting quarterback,” Freeman told reporters, adding Buchner’s running ability was a benefit.

A San Diego native, Buchner had been in competition with junior Drew Pyne. Both backed up Jack Coan last season.

In 2021, Buchner appeared in 10 games and completed 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s continuing to grow,” Freeman said. “He is an alpha male in that room. A confident guy and knows the answer.”

Buchner will be tested immediately. The Irish open the season Sept. 3 at Ohio State.

–Field Level Media