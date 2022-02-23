No. 6 Kentucky beats LSU behind Oscar Tshiebwe’s latest double-double

Feb 23, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 6 Kentucky, despite playing short-handed, came from behind in the second half to defeat visiting LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night in Lexington, Ky.

Tshiebwe had his 10th straight double-double and 22nd of the season. Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz and Bryce Hopkins — the last of whom entered the game averaging two points per game — added 13 points each.

The Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) won their second straight game while playing without injured starting guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. They outscored LSU 48-35 in the second half.

Xavier Pinson scored a season-high 26 points, Eric Gaines added 11 and Darius Days had 10 to lead the Tigers (19-9, 7-8).

Kentucky had its lowest-scoring first half of the season (23 points), but scored 16 points during the first 4:25 of the second half. Hopkins scored nine points during that run, which turned an eight-point deficit into a three-point lead.

Pinson made two free throws, but leading scorer Tari Eason committed two fouls in 14 seconds and went to the bench with four with 14:28 remaining. Eason finished with five points, 12 below his average.

The Wildcats scored the next four points and Keion Brooks Jr.’s jumper gave them a 47-40 lead.

Gaines scored four points as the Tigers got within four. Kentucky built lead to eight before Gaines made a 3-pointer to make it 53-48 with 6:48 to play.

Grady scored five straight points to help the Wildcats take a 60-48 lead with five minutes remaining. LSU got within four twice with less than a minute remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

Pinson scored five points and assisted on Eason’s 3-pointer during an 8-0 run that gave LSU an 11-6 lead.

Kentucky got within two points twice, but Pinson scored seven points and assisted on Darius Days’ 3-pointer during a 10-2 run that gave the Tigers a 25-15 lead.

The Tigers didn’t make a field goal during the final five minutes of the half, but Kentucky couldn’t take full advantage though Tshiebwe made two free throws to trim the lead to 31-23 at halftime.

