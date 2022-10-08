No. 5 Clemson too much for Boston College, 31-3

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three second-half touchdowns as No. 5 Clemson pulled away for a 31-3 win over host Boston College in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Beaux Collins (58 yards receiving), Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector caught touchdown passes from the senior quarterback. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) remained undefeated with their nation-leading 12th consecutive win and 13th in the all-time series with BC (2-4, 1-3), dating to 2011.

Will Shipley ran for a score late in the first half after a field goal by B.T. Potter opened the Clemson scoring.

The Tigers dominated the second half to the tune of a 233-86 advantage in total yards. BC held the first-half edge, 168-131.

BC’s Phil Jurkovec was 19-of-40 passing for 188 yards. Zay Flowers made eight catches for 75 yards.

A nine-play drive over the first 3:32 ended with Potter’s 35-yard field goal. Clemson was forced to kick despite Uiagalelei converting first downs on three of the first five plays from scrimmage.

The Eagles weren’t able to convert on a Josh DeBerry interception as Connor Lytton missed a 35-yard field goal on the ensuing possession. Lytton rebounded with a 30-yarder to tie the game on the first play of the second quarter.

Clemson had 54 yards in its first nine plays and just 49 in the following 17 plays before Shipley’s 1-yard run finished a seven-play drive with 45 seconds left.

Uiagalelei found his rhythm early in the second half as two long receptions highlighted a series that gave the Tigers a 17-3 lead. After Collins made a leaping grab along the sideline on third-and-7 to extend the five-play scoring drive, Ngata caught a 38-yard TD pass.

Three seconds into the fourth, Collins caught Uiagalelei’s 10-yard dart for a wide-open touchdown to make it 24-3.

Uiagalelei’s 40-yard run set up a 13-yard Spector score with 4:22 left.

