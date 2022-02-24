No. 1 Gonzaga defeats San Francisco for 17th straight win

Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) goes up for a shot over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Chet Holmgren totaled 21 points, 15 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to a 89-73 victory over host San Francisco on Thursday night.

Holmgren’s fourth consecutive double-double and 11th of the season helped the Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 West Coast Conference) win their 17th consecutive game.

The Dons (22-8, 9-6 WCC), who are in third place in the conference, lost for the second time in their past three games.

The Bulldogs opened the game at their typical blistering pace and shot 66.7 percent in the first half.

San Francisco kept the game close for a half thanks to eight Gonzaga turnovers. But the Bulldogs began to separate with an 11-2 run over the first four-plus minutes of the second half to take a 63-44 lead.

The Dons pulled to within 10 with 2:52 left on a three-pointer by Julian Rishwain. But Gonzaga answered with a pair of Andrew Nembhard free throws and a layup by Drew Timme to stem the tide.

Nembhard finished with 17 points and six assists while Timme totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Julian Strawther also had 15 points and seven rebounds. Holmgren also had three steals.

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco with 17 points while Jamaree Bouyea and Yauhen Massalski each had 14 points. Massalski also had eight rebounds and Rishwain finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Shabazz had a scary moment late in the game when he took a hard elbow to the face from Nembhard as he was guarding him near the sideline with 4:32 left. Shabazz, who was bleeding from the hit, remained on the floor for a couple of minutes as he was attended to by team trainers. He was forced to leave the game and did not return. Nembhard was subsequently charged with a flagrant foul.

Gonzaga can complete a perfect season in conference play on Saturday when it closes its regular season schedule at No. 22 Saint Mary’s. San Francisco also finishes its regular season on Saturday at San Diego.

