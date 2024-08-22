Popular podcaster shockingly suggests Nikola Jokic hates playing in the NBA, Nuggets fear his imminent retirement

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Could Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic walk away from the NBA in his prime? Popular podcast Bill Simmons recently explained why he thinks it is completely possible.

Jokic has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NBA. During his nine seasons in the league, he has evolved the perceptions of what a center can be as he handles the ball like an elite point guard and has shown Stephen Curry-like unlimited range.

However, having a “dad bod” instead of looking like a typical professional athlete, and his just-woke-up-from-a-nap vibe has also endeared him to basketball fans. But, there has been a lot of speculation about how much he loves competing in the league.

Nikola Jokic did not seem like he was overflowing with joy when he was able to complete the ultimate goal and help bring a championship to Denver last year. But, many chalked up his docile reaction to the massive achievement as his usual low-energy personality.

However, fuel was added to the debate when the Nuggets superstar was overjoyed when he led the Serbian national team to a bronze medal at this year’s Paris Olympics. During a new edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the host and guest Chuck Klosterman spoke on the topic and the idea that Jokic has no love for playing in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic stats (2023-24): 26.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 36% 3PT

Could Nikola Jokic retire in a few seasons?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“I think he hates living in America,” Klosterman said. “I think he feels the way we treat sports in America is crazy and he kind of can’t get over it but he has to do it because [the NBA’s] the top league.”

Simmons followed that up with an interesting theory going around league circles, and a perceived fear in Denver that Jokic may not be around much longer.

“I’m so glad you brought that up, and that seems to be the prevailing theory. That he’s basically on a work visa playing in the NBA,” Simmons said. “Doesn’t really love the league that much but loves playing basketball. But is really like, as soon as he can make enough money and get out of here, he’s probably gone. I think that’s a real fear with Denver. Is that he might be out of the NBA at like age 34.”

Nikola Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP, six-time All-Star, and one-time champion. If he really does dislike NBA life, it wouldn’t be totally shocking if the mercurial star did call it a career while still in his prime.

