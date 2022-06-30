Nikola Jokic signs record-breaking extension with the Denver Nuggets

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is returning to the Denver Nuggets for another five seasons. Immediately after the start of the NBA free-agent negotiating period, it was reported that Jokic has signed a five-year, $264 million extension with the Nuggets.

It is the richest contract in the history of the NBA and only behind Stephen Curry in NBA history when it comes to per-year average. It also includes a $60 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

To say that Jokic has earned this would be an understatement. He’s coming off the best statistical two-year run in the modern history of the NBA and is seen as a legit franchise cornerstone in the Mile High City.

Nikola Jokic contract and NBA’s highest-paid players

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: $54.84 million

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $52.8 million

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $48.98 million

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: $48.80 million

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: $48.55 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $45.64 million

Jokic, 27, had been playing under a five-year, $147.7 million extension he signed with Denver back in July of 2018. At that point, no one could have foreseen the type of generational talent the former second-round pick would become.

Nikola Jokic stats (2020-22): 26.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 8.1 APG, 58% shooting, 36% 3-point

Jokic will now continue to team up with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in Denver as the team looks to overcome a first-round exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Remember, Murray was sidelined for the entire 2021-22 season while Porter Jr. played just a handful of games. Both missed the playoffs altogether.