The Columbus Blue Jackets have the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. There are debates about whether or not Columbus will keep or trade the pick. The NHL Draft will take place on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jackets just missed the playoffs last season.

Columbus has not made the playoffs since the 2019-2020 season. One player that the Blue Jackets could potentially draft is Boston College Eagles forward Oscar Hemming. He could potentially be a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. Will they select him or potentially draft another player?

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NHL mock draft has Columbus Blue Jackets selecting Oscar Hemming

Apr 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Clay Stevenson (33) makes a save as Columbus Blue Jackets center Isac Lundestrom (21) looks for a rebound during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Hannah Stuart of bleacherreport.com created her latest 2026 NHL mock draft predictions. With Columbus having the 14th overall selection, she has them draft Hemming from Boston College. Stuart said, “Finnish forward Oscar Hemming took the leap to NCAA hockey and joined Boston College midseason. It was a move borne of a rather frustrating start to the year: when he initially tried to join the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, his Liiga team, where he was already under contract, blocked the transfer. The NCAA is not bound by IIHF rules, so off to college hockey he went.

Hemming, who was the youngest player in college hockey, immediately showcased standout qualities, including excellent awareness and doggedness on the forecheck that he pairs with wonderfully intentional physicality. His floor seems to be “useful and efficient third liner who is strong defensively”. His ceiling is higher.

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There are concerns about his overall pace, and that’s something to keep an eye on this year — can he sustain that level of play that we initially saw across a full season? College hockey is, at least, a good place to build the kind of stamina that is required.”

His ceiling is very high, and it would be worth it for Columbus to take a swing here. He is only 17 years old and will no doubt need more polishing at the collegiate level. Hemming is 6’4″ and weighs 193 lbs. In 19 games played with Boston College, he scored one goal and recorded seven assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 0.

Scouting Report

Apr 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (5) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) defends during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Steven Ellis of daily faceoff wrote about what his potential could be in the NHL in the future. Ellis said, “At his best, the 6-foot-4 forward is an absolute menace who can beat you with size, speed and skill. The raw potential is there, but he was forced to play some heavy catch-up to make up for lost time. I think a full year of college will do him wonders, and I still see some top-six potential.”

Playing a full year of college hockey will no doubt help him next season. Hemming no doubt needs a full season after playing at Boston College for only part of the 2025-2026 college hockey season. Hemming is a left winger, and he also has a left-handed shot. He is projected to be a first-round pick. The truth is that Columbus is not close to being a serious contender in the NHL. The Blue Jackets need to find a player with long-term upside. He would provide long-term upside.