The Vegas Golden Knights enter Saturday with a long-awaited opportunity to clinch a playoff berth, capping a season defined several ups and downs. After moving on from head coach Bruce Cassidy and making moves at the trade deadline, the Golden Knights now finds itself within reach of the postseason, a position that once seemed uncertain.

The opportunity comes against the NHL’s top team, the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights can secure its place in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in one of two ways, which we will get into soon.

For a team that has ridden the highs and lows of a rollercoaster campaign, the stakes are clear. Handle business and the Golden Knights are in. Let’s dive into those two options.

1. Win and the Golden Knights Are In

Of course, the simplest path for the Golden Knights is a win over the Avalanche, though that’s easier said than done. A win would secure their playoff spot outright, eliminating the need to rely on help elsewhere and providing a jolt of momentum heading into the final stretch.

The Avalanche are a tall task. They enter play at 8-2-0 in its last 10 games and has already secured the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the league’s best regular-season record.

For the Golden Knights, the matchup also marks the end of a four-game road trip in which it has gone 2-0-1, extending its point streak to seven games. With their postseason fate within reach, the Golden Knights arrive playing some of their most consistent hockey of the season.

2. Loss, With Help From the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets

If the Golden Knights fall short against the Avalanche, their playoff hopes can still be secured with the right results around the league.

The Golden Knights would clinch a postseason berth if either the Nashville Predators or the Winnipeg Jets also lose. In that scenario, they would maintain enough separation in the standings to lock in their spot, regardless of their own result.

While backing into the playoffs isn’t the preferred route, it would still accomplish the primary objective, extending the season.

Puck drop in Denver is at 5:00 p.m. PST.