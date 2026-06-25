The Washington Capitals traded Hendrix Lapierre to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. In exchange, the Capitals received a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

Hendrix Lapierre traded to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 3rd RD pick in '27 and a 5th RD pick in '28 (originally SJ). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2026

This is the third day in a row where Chris Patrick has made offseason moves after acquiring Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch. While Thursday’s trade was a more smaller smash, the Capitals can restock some of the draft capital they expended in adding Kyrou and Tuch.

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Lapierre was set to be a restricted free agent and the Capitals had to make a move somehow. The 24-year-old had struggled with inconsistencies and a rough past season.

In four seasons with the Capitals, Lapierre recorded 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 151 games. He also added a goal and an assist for two points in four playoff contests.

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Lapierre was the Capitals’ first-round pick (No. 22) in the 2020 NHL Draft. While he did show flashes of play, it just wasn’t meant to be in D.C.

Lapierre did have an impressive 2025 training camp that helped him crack the opening night roster for the Capitals. However, through 74 games, he registered just 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) and averaged just 8:50 per game.

“I think he did get some opportunity,” said Patrick at the end of the season. “Opportunities higher up with some better players, and I think probably he admitted he didn’t do as well as he would have hoped with that. For him, he’s shown that he can play in this league and play a solid, veteran-type game within his mistakes, and now he needs to show he can produce and be a point-getting guy with his skill set.”

On the bright side, Lapierre did help the AHL’s Hershey Bears win back-to-back Calder Cup titles in 2023 and 2024.

Thankful for your time in Washington and best of luck, Lappy!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hdYcLIxxkv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 25, 2026