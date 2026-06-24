The Washington Capitals made another offseason splash a day after acquiring Jordan Kyrou. On Wednesday, the team landed forward Alex Tuch in a sign-and-trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Capitals will extend Tuch to an eight-year contract with a $10.5 million AAV. The return would be a future third-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

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Not sure how all the pieces fit yet, but Alex Tuch will be traded to Washington and extend



8 x $10.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 24, 2026

The Sabres will get a third-round pick from the Capitals as part of the sign-and-trade with Alex Tuch.

Tuch will get 8 x $10.5M on his new team. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 24, 2026

The news comes after the Capitals traded Connor McMichael, Milton Gastrin, and a first-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for Kyrou. In fact, the team might not be done adding more offense this summer.

Tuch is coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign in Buffalo, where he recorded 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 79 games while averaging 19 minutes a night. The 30-year-old hit the 30-goal mark three times through five seasons with the Sabres.

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At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, Tuch has shown to be a strong defensive power forward with speed and a solid two-way game. His penalty-killing experience could help the Capitals after the special teams took a step back in 2025-26.

The two additions of Tuch and Kyrou have shown that Chris Patrick is not messing around this offseason. It’s also quite possible that the two forwards could skate on the same line next season.

Tuch should already be a familiar name amongst Capitals fans for when he played for Vegas. He was the player whom Braden Holtby made “The Save” against in Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals.

In 2018, Braden Holtby delivered one of the BIGGEST saves of the decade in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. 😳@Capitals | #BestOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/B1CkkdWHfP — NBC Sports Hockey (@NBCSportsHockey) December 26, 2019

UPDATE: The Capitals also traded forward David Kampf to Buffalo. Kampf had been acquired from Vancouver at the trade deadline back in March.