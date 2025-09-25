The Washington Capitals are set to face the rival Philadelphia Flyers in preseason action on Thursday night. The game will be played at Giant Center, home of the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals’ lineup will once again feature players who got a piece of preseason action this past Sunday. Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre return after they both had stellar performances in Washington’s 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Additionally, Connor McMichael will suit up for the first time this season.

The Caps’ lineup will also feature two sets of brothers. Aliaksei and Ilya Protas will both take the ice, as will Dylan and Matt Strome. Many players featured have also suited up for the Bears.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at Giant Center in Hershey, PA. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or listen to it on The Team 980.

Check out the Caps skating in tonight's preseason game in Hershey, PA.#CapsFlyers | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Quu8eEprpP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2025

Capitals Projected Lines

Forwards

Miroshnichenko-D. Strome-Leonard

Cristall-McMichael-A. Protas

Milano-Lapierre-Frank

M. Strome-I. Protas-Sourdif

Defensemen

Sandin-Roy

Chisholm-McIlrath

Gucciardi-Iorio

Goalies

Stevenson

Lindgren