The Capitals announced another set of roster cuts during training camp on Saturday morning.

The team re-assigned six players to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Forwards Ryan Hofer, Ludwig Persson, Matt Strome, and Alexander Suzdalev were all re-assigned. Defenseman Aaron Ness and goalie Mitch Gibson were also sent down to Hershey.

Meanwhile, 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic was loaned to his junior team. He will suit up for the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Capitals also made some roster cuts on Friday by waiving Spencer Smallman and Calle Rosen. The team’s roster is now down to 42 players as they prepare for the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.