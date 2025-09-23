The Capitals announced their first set of roster cuts in training camp on Tuesday.

The team re-assigned seven players to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Forwards Grant Cruishank, Justin Nachbaur, Dalton Smith, and Luke Toporowski were all re-assigned. Defensemen Nick Leivermann and Jon McDonald, and goaltender Seth Eisele were also sent down to Hershey.

Meanwhile, two forwards were returned to their junior teams: Miroslav Satan and Maxim Schafer. Satan will play for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, while Schafter will return to the QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

The Capitals now have 53 players remaining on their camp roster. They returned to the ice for a two-group session at Medstar Capitals Iceplex.