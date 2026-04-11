The Washington Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a 6-3 road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. However, while Ilya Protas and Ryan Leonard powered the offense, all eyes were on captain Alex Ovechkin.

The 40-year-old was playing in what could have been his final game in Pittsburgh. Ovechkin has had the pleasure of facing the Penguins at both PPG Paints Arena and the old Mellon Arena.

Many were hoping to see Ovechkin face Sidney Crosby for the 75th time in the regular season and 100th overall time. Unfortunately, Crosby was ruled day-to-day with a lower-body injury and missed the game.

Nevertheless, the fans in Pittsburgh got to see Ovechkin record an empty-netter for his 929th career goal. The Great 8 was also given a standing ovation from the rival city for 21 years.

“Yeah, it was nice,” said Ovechkin. “It show respect, all the time we spend on rivalries, playoffs, regular season. It shows respect.”

Standing ovation for Alex Ovechkin thanking him for 21 years of the greatest rivalry in hockey. And hoped it will be 22 pic.twitter.com/Ti2PWjpiSz — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 11, 2026

On Sunday, Ovechkin and the Capitals will return the favor when they host Pittsburgh at Capital One Arena.