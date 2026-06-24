On Tuesday, the Washington Capitals made a major move by acquiring forward Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Capitals gave up veteran Connor McMichael, prospect Milton Gastrin, and a first-round pick (No. 16).

Capitals senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick made the following statement:

“We are thrilled to acquire Jordan and welcome him to our team. Jordan is an exceptionally talented and dynamic offensive player who will make an immediate impact on our club. His skill, creativity, and ability to generate offense at an elite level will be a tremendous addition to our group. At just 28 years old and under contract for the next five seasons, Jordan is entering the prime years of his career. We believe he is an ideal fit for our team both now and for the long term.”

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Senior vice president & general manager Chris Patrick on acquiring Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/6GBW8z3hfO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 23, 2026

The Capitals had planned to bolster their top-6 during the offseason, and they did just that by acquiring Kyrou. The 28-year-old previously hit the 30-goal mark in three consecutive seasons from 2022-25.

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However, Kyrou is coming off a down year in St. Louis, recording just 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games. In fact, the whole team around him struggled, as he led the way with 3.13 goals expected goals-for per 60 at 5-on-5.

Despite this, Kyrou has shown his offensive prowess throughout his career. He has hit the 70-point mark three times over his six full seasons in the NHL. Kyrou can be a threat off the rush on the 5-on-5 and an asset on the power play.

The 28-year-old now looks to be a game-changer in the Nation’s Capital. However, we’ll see if he gets to play alongside Alex Ovechkin, who is still deciding on his NHL future.

S P L A S H pic.twitter.com/HTp7ZzTMNH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 24, 2026

Meanwhile, McMichael’s Capitals tenure has come to an end after six seasons — essentially four full seasons. The 25-year-old recorded 46 points in 2025-26 following a career year with 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games. McMichael is an impending restricted free agent who is up for a contract extension.

“We would also like to sincerely thank Connor for everything he has contributed to our club,” said Patrick. “Since being drafted in 2019, Connor has represented our team with professionalism and class both on and off the ice. We wish him and his family nothing but success as he begins his next chapter in St. Louis.”

As for Gastrin, he was the 37th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Most recently, Gastrin had a strong year in his native Sweden. He recorded 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games with MoDo Hockey in the SHL.

Additionally, the Capitals now have one first-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft. They originally held the 16th overall pick, but will still use the No. 18 pick on Friday.

Thanks for everything, Mikey!



Wishing you the best of luck in St. Louis.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZQ3k3tBz2U — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 24, 2026