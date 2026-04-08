The Vegas Golden Knights extended their surge with a 2–1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night, marking their fourth straight win. They also remain undefeated under new head coach John Tortorella.

Even this late in the season, the so-called “coaching bump” is proving very real in Las Vegas. Since Tortorella took over behind the bench, the Golden Knights have looked noticeably better and clearly, it’s paying off.

However, the start wasn’t perfect tonight. The Golden Knights controlled play early and heavily outshot Vancouver in the first period, but it was the Canucks who struck first.

Midway through the second period, Max Sasson sold pass before snapping a shot past goaltender Carter Hart to give Vancouver a 1–0 lead. It’s a goal Hart will likely want back especially with the playoffs approaching and his role, looking like the No. 1 goalie on the team moving forward.

Shortly after Sasson’s goal, Brayden McNabb buried his fifth of the season to tie the game. While Tomáš Hertl didn’t register a point on the play, his net-front presence was big, providing a perfect screen that made life difficult for Vancouver goaltender Nikita Tolopilo to see.

The second period wound down quietly, and the third followed a similar script. But midway through the final frame, Cole Smith delivered the breakthrough. His go-ahead goal gave Vegas a 2–1 lead, and it ultimately stood as the game-winner.

The Golden Knights clamped down defensively, allowing just 10 total shots on goal, which is the fewest they’ve ever allowed in franchise history, surpassing the previous mark of 14.

Vegas now continues its four-game road trip with a stop in Seattle against the Kraken before finishing in Colorado. The question now: can they make it five straight?

Also of note, with this win, the Golden Knights are now tied for first place in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, further solidifying their late-season push. Whether a fifth division title is on the way, we shall see, with just four games left in the regular season.