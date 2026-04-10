We’ve all seen this story before for the Vegas Golden Knights this season, a multi-goal lead slipping away late, ending in another overtime or shootout loss.

The Seattle Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout, extending their point streak to five games (4-0-1) while continuing a frustrating trend for the Golden Knights.

Mark Stone opened the scoring in the first period, capitalizing on a rebound off the post from Rasmus Andersson to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. He struck again just 55 seconds into the second period on the power play, finishing a feed from Jack Eichel for his second goal of the night and 26th of the season.

Seattle responded late in the second, as Jared McCann buried a power-play goal to cut the deficit in half heading into the third.

Vegas regained a two-goal cushion early in the final frame when Brett Howden finished off a chaotic rush, but the Kraken refused to go away. Again, the Golden Knights maintained a stable lead and it’s been a theme for most of this season, couldn’t hang on the rest of the way.

It was Berkly Catton for Seattle who pulled them within one before Bobby McMann tied the game midway through the period. This eventually forced overtime.

After a scoreless extra frame, the game went to a shootout where Catton delivered the winner in the fifth round, sealing the 4-3 comeback victory for Seattle.

For the Golden Knights, it’s another missed opportunity, a game that slipped through their hands despite an early lead.

The Golden Knights finish their road trip on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at 5:00 p.m. PST. A win would solidify their status in the ever-close Pacific Division race as the season dwindles.