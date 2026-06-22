The 2026 NHL Draft is closing in, and one of the biggest questions ahead of draft night is what the San Jose Sharks will do with the second overall pick. While the consensus seems to be that San Jose will either take Ivar Stenberg or Chase Reid, there’s another option reportedly under strong consideration this week.

During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s NHL Network Radio Power Play segment, insider Dave Pagnotta said the Sharks are open to trading down a few spots from the second overall pick. The club is also keeping its options open in case a top-pair defenseman is made available for the No. 2 selection.

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“San Jose is interested in moving back a little bit, so they have the second overall pick. They’re willing to trade it now, of course. If they get a top-pair defenseman or a stud defenseman for that pick, then I think that they would consider something like that.” Dave Pagnotta on the San Jose Sharks’ trade options with the second pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The expectation remains, for now, that Reid or Stenberg will be selected second overall by San Jose. However, trading down with a team like the Chicago Blackhawks (fourth overall pick) could work out for both teams. Chicago would get the winger it’s been seeking to pair with Connor Bedard, while San Jose could obtain additional assets while still snagging a defenseman it might take with its original first.

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Based on NHL trade rumors in recent days, there seems to be a low likelihood of San Jose finding a top-line defenseman who fits with its timeline and is worth the second overall pick. Alternatively, the team could keep that pick and then package the 27th overall pick along with one of its wingers to acquire a top-four defenseman.

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As for the second overall pick itself, one consistent theme from reporters around the league has been that the Sharks’ front office is incredibly tight-lipped about its plans. Much of the speculation connecting Reid to San Jose is coming from around the league, with general manager Mike Grier’s intentions largely a mystery.

A definitive answer will come on Friday night, with Round 1 of the 2026 NHL Draft set for 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET. Armed with two first-round picks and plenty of other trade assets, it stands to reason that the Sharks’ draft-day moves will be one of the biggest storylines coming out of the first round.

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