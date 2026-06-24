The Toronto Maple Leafs are knee-deep in more trade talks, by all accounts. So deep, in fact, that insider David Pagnotta tells us they have “something big cooking.”

👀 Something BIG could be brewing in Toronto.@thegoldenmuzzy | @TLNdc



David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) on @LMTake_:



"It definitely sounds like — talking to people around the league — the Leafs may have something BIG that's cooking…" pic.twitter.com/3JFHmpXJ05 — Leafs Morning Take (@LMTake_) June 24, 2026

It definitely sounds like — talking to people around the league — the Leafs may have something BIG that’s cooking… and I’m not just saying that. There are some people around the league who genuinely believe the Leafs have something that’s going to be a ‘Holy S**t’ scenario. I think it’s going to be a big 4-5 days for the Leafs, and they’re building off what they’ve done… They’re figuring out their blueline situation. They’ve got the first pick (in Friday’s NHL Draft). And they’re actively looking for another top six guy.

On the blueline, no less than four Leafs defenseman have generated interest around the league, as teams reach out to GM John Chayka.

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Jake McCabe, one of Toronto’s two best d-men this past season, is the latest name to enter the fray.

As @DarrenDreger reported last hour, Toronto has a few irons in the fire and are working the trade lines. Jake McCabe has generated interest, but he has a full NTC and at this hour has not been asked to waive it. Morgan Rielly & Brandon Carlo are among the Leafs Dmen out there. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 24, 2026

Calls are coming in for the hard-nosed defender, but McCabe does own a full no-trade clause. As far as we know at this point, he has not been asked to waive it.

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The 32-year-old has four years left to run on his contract, at a $4.5 million cap hit. The gritty, physical defender has been a rock on the Leafs’ blueline, and it would be a surprise to see them move on from him.

Morgan Rielly submits 4-team Western-based trade list

Of course, Morgan Rielly is the name most frequently mentioned on the rumor mill for the Leafs. The longest-tenured member of the club has finally agreed that it’s time to move on, after 13 years. He’s submitted a four-team trade list, all of them out west. The San Jose Sharks seem to be the leading contender for Rielly’s services at this point.

Brandon Carlo is also finding his name out there in recent days.

🚨 Leafs defenceman Brandon Carlo’s name has emerged in trade talks with other teams, per @reporterchris.



With Darren Raddysh now a Leaf and Chris Tanev expected to be healthy next season, minutes on the right side of the blue line could be hard to come by.



“The ask at this… pic.twitter.com/vGk76bKBOp — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 23, 2026

Newly-acquired sign-and-trade acquisition Darren Raddysh and a healthy Chris Tanev are the top two on the right-side of the Leafs blueline for the coming season. Carlo, also a right-shot D, is being squeezed out. Insider Chris Johnston says that Chayka is looking for “multiple mid-range picks” in return. Carlo has one year left on his deal, with a $4.1 million AAV.

The Leafs have also taken some calls on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. But like McCabe, Toronto does not want to move one of its best performers from this past season. OEL is 34 and has two years to run on his deal at a $3.5 million cap hit.

But goaltending, more moves on the blueline, and a top-six addition are all in the mix.

Buckle up, Leaf fans. From the sounds of it, something else big is on the horizon.