Quinn Hughes and his future with the Minnesota Wild are one of the top NHL offseason storylines. There is no drama surrounding Hughes and Minnesota, but the numbers on an upcoming contract extension will set the bar for other players. So, when will the star defenseman sign an extension with the Wild?

NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes Hughes will sign a contract extension with Minnesota by the end of next week, as he said on Frankly Hockey LIVE on June 30. Therefore, an extension for Hughes would come around Sunday, July 12, at the latest, based on this timeline. If desired, talks could still pick up before that point.

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However, what will be the contract details for Hughes’ new contract with the Wild?

Projected contract extension details for Quinn Hughes with the Minnesota Wild

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hughes is likely signing his contract extension with the Wild soon, and all eyes are on the numbers. The 26-year-old defenseman will almost certainly become the highest-paid player when he signs his extension. Based on a recent report, the details could be eye-opening.

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Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman predicted that Hughes will sign a three-year contract at $18 million per season with the Wild sometime in July, as written in a pre-NHL free agency article. Hughes would leap over Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov, who earns $17 million per year.

While a longer extension would secure Hughes more money moving forward, a widely rumored three-year contract would align him with his brother, Jack Hughes. The New Jersey Devils center has a contract through the 2029-30 NHL season. The Hughes brothers would be able to pick their next destination together.

This would also set the market for the Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who is also due for a contract extension. If Colorado and Makar wait until Hughes signs his extension with Minnesota, they would be able to give him a higher average salary. This would shorten Hughes’ reign as the NHL’s highest-paid player.

Either way, Hughes seems to be set on extending with the Wild, and the news could come down by the end of next week.

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