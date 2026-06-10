Way back in the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 overall by the Edmonton Oilers. From the moment of his arrival, the Ontario native has been an absolute star in the league, long solidifying himself as arguably the most talented player in league history.

Despite back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances, he’s yet to hoist the coveted Cup, and that’s led to questions over his future in Edmonton. Those questions only grew louder after the team was eliminated in round one by the Pacific Division rival Anaheim Ducks during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Go Ad-Free

Last year, McDavid signed a two-year extension that kicks in for the 2026/27 season, leaving most around the league to believe it’s win in that time, or lose your franchise superstar.

Oilers Reporter Predicts Seven-Year Extension for McDavid

“I expect the next contract Connor McDavid signs to be a seven year extension,” the most dialled in Oilers media member @Bob_Stauffer pic.twitter.com/Co0nHOcpsE — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) June 9, 2026

However, that may not be the case after all, as Oilers reporter Bob Stauffer has now addressed McDavid’s future on the latest episode of The Fan 590, predicting that a seven-year extension could be in the works to keep him in Edmonton for the remainder of his career.

Go Ad-Free

“I expect the next contract Connor McDavid signs to be a seven-year extension.”

This report goes contrary to the belief that unless the team can win in the next 12 months, the long-awaited trade of the Oilers captain may finally come to fruition.

While the team has struggled, McDavid has done anything but, as he posted 48 goals and 138 points across 82 games this past season, making him a genuine contender for the Hart Trophy in 2026. With this performance, he’s up to 1,220 points in just 794 games in his career, already putting himself in conversation among the best NHL players of all time.

Will Connor McDavid Stay in Edmonton?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDavid’s future has been discussed at length in Edmonton for the past few seasons, and while success could keep him with the only NHL team he’s ever known, if they can’t go on a deep run in 2026/27, the writing may simply be on the wall for the 29-year-old.

Right now, it’s hard to doubt Stauffer, as he’s one of the more connected reporters in Edmonton, but all the NHL greats need to win a Cup to be solidified as such, and with the questionable moves that the Oilers front office appears intent on making, they may end up simply pushing him away.