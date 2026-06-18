The news broke Thursday just after noon Eastern. After a few day investigation into his termination from the Columbus Blue Jackets after just a few months in 2023, the NHL would not restrict the Edmonton Oilers from hiring embattled coach Mike Babcock to fill their currently vacant head coach position.

Allegations from his ever so brief tenure in Columbus included manipulating players to share personal information from their phones under the guise of getting to know them. The allegations followed explosive accusations from his time in Detroit and Toronto in which numerous Detroit players called him things such as, “the worst human” for his verbal abuse and mind games, which angered players and eventually led Johan Franzen to a breakdown. He famously benched Chris Chelios during the Outdoor Game in Chelio’s hometown of Chicago, playing him one shift in the first period, but then not again throughotu the game.

Go Ad-Free

Babcock also tricked Mitch Marner when the player was a rookie by forcing him to list the five players who needed to work harder; the coach told the player the list was in confidence, but then revealed it in the dressing room to the players.

Babcock has not won a Stanley Cup since the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008, but the Penguins won the Stanley Cup Final rematch the following season and Babcock has not repeated the feat since. However, the Edmonton Oilers are desperate to return to the Stanley Cup Final while Connor McDavid remains with the team. After a pair of Cup Final losses in 2024 and 2025, Edmonton had a mediocre season in 2025-26.

Go Ad-Free

McDavid was dismissive of the team construction following the season, calling the squad “average.”

The NHLPA raised red flags when the Edmonton Oilers wanted to hire Babcock to replace the fired Kris Knoblauch. The Players’ Association demanded the league complete the investigation that was to be completed in 2023, but was abandoned when Babcock seemingly retired rather than go through the investigation. In their brief statement, the league said that even if all allegations were true, they did not rise to a level that would prohibit a team from hiring Babcock, though perhaps buyer beware.

“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.”

The Oilers are expected to hiring Babcock immediately. His career record is 700-418-164-19, with an 87-70 record in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.