NHL rumors: Insiders provide update on Mitch Marner, potential replacement for Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into the offseason with uncertainty after extending their Stanley Cup drought to 58 years. With NHL free agency looming, one of the club’s biggest questions regards the future of All-Star winger Mitch Marner.

During an appearance on TSN 1050’s First Up, hockey insider Chris Johnston said that the Maple Leafs could explore trading Marner’s rights in the week before NHL free agency opens. For now, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Toronto wants clarity on what Marner is planning to do.

“That’s usually something that happens in the last week or so before July 1st, but I’m sure there’s going to be some conversations between then and now. I don’t think he came this far playing out his contract year to sign a new deal now. I just think he’s of the mind to at least look at the open market.” TSN’s Chris Johnston on if the Toronto Maple Leafs impending free agent Mitch Marner

Examining Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner, age 28, is poised to become one of the top NHL free agents this summer. The 6-foot winger, selected by Toronto with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, played a critical role in another postseason failure by the club.

Mitch Marner stats: 102 points (75 assists, 27 goals), +18 plus/minus, 6 power-play goals, 7 game-winning goals, 15.6% shooting rate, 4 blocks, 49 hits, 56 takeaways, 106 giveaways

In a contract year, Marner’s plus-minus (+21 to +18) dropped, but he played in 80-plus games for the second time in three seasons while setting career-highs in assists (75), points (102) and tied his career-best for power play assists (27).

“I think, first of all, the Maple Leafs are going to ask for clarity. Just where is this going? Is it 100% you are testing free agency on July 1st? Or is there any conversation that can be had here? And that’s what I think they’ll do, is they’ll ask that first and see what the answer is, and go from there.” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on where things stand between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner

Back in 2019, Marner received multiple offer sheets as a restricted free agent, but he remained committed to Toronto and the club ultimately signed him to a six-year deal worth $65.385 million. With the NHL salary cap climbing significantly next year ($88 million to $95.5 million), the price will be even higher now. Between the cost and Marner’s subpar performance in the Stanley Cup playoffs – 2 goals and -1 plus/minus in 13 games – Toronto seems very open to moving on but they would need to find a quality replacement.

Chris Kreider named as a potential Maple Leafs target

During an appearance on The Fourth Period, Dave Pagnotta mentioned that he expects the New York Rangers to listen to offers for winger Chris Kreider this offseason. If that happens, Pagnotta believes that the Maple Leafs could target him as a replacement for Marner.

Chris Kreider stats (2024-’25): 30 points (22 goals, 8 assists), -5 plus/minus, 14.5% shot rate, 39.7% faceoff rate, 26 blocks, 79 hits, 9 takeaways, 39 giveaways

Kreider, age 34, was taken by New York with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3 winger had a down year this past season after averaging 68.7 points per season with the Rangers from 2022-’24. It could be a buy-low opportunity for Toronto, especially if the cost of acquiring him is lessened by New York wanting to dump his contract to create more room under the salary cap.

Chris Kreider contract (PuckPedia): $6.5 million cap hit in 2025-’26 and 2026-’27 seasons

Kreider would provide the Maple Leafs with more size and he has a better track record of scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – 24 goals and 13 assists in his last 43 playoff games – which could prove appealing to a club with limited avenues of replacing Marner. While it would be a gamble, it could also be a more cost-effective option than re-signing Marner.

