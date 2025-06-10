NHL rumors: Insider sheds light on Sam Bennett’s future with Florida Panthers ahead of NHL free agency

Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

The Florida Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive season with the help of forward Sam Bennett. With Florida attempting to become the league’s newest dynasty, there have been questions about whether or not Bennett will even hit NHL free agency.

James Mirtle of The Athletic writes that no one he’s spoken to around the league expects Bennett to be available this offseason, with a new deal likely to be worked out with Florida before free agency.

Sam Bennett stats (2024-’25): 51 points (26 assists, 25 goals), 7 powerplay goals, 4 game-winning goals, 10.4% shot rate, 46.2% faceoff rate, 145 hits, 45 blocks, 27 takeaways, 57 giveaways

Bennett, who turns 29 on June 20, is rated second in ESPN‘s rankings of the top NHL free agents with Chris Johnston of The Athletic also placing him second in his NHL free agency rankings. Both forwards were expected to be highly sought after, especially by clubs seeking veterans with ample playoff experience.

The 6-foot-1 center has been productive throughout the playoffs, heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals with the fifth-most points (19) in hockey this postseason. Selected by the Calgary Flames with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bennett has contributed 3 goals already in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sam Bennett contract (PuckPedia): $4.425 million cap hit in 2025

Bennett’s salary this season ($4.425 million AAV) ranks 87th among centers. With the NHL salary cap increasing next season to $95.5 million, per ESPN, Bennett is expected to receive a deal worth at least $8 million annually. As of now, 29 centers carry an AAV of $8-plus million for the 2025-’26 campaign.

One thing Florida is likely aware of is the potential bidding war that Bennett’s camp can use as leverage in contract negotiations. TSN‘s Pierre LeBrun recently suggested there could be multiple teams willing to offer Bennett $10-plus million annually if he reaches the open market.

Panthers’ defenseman Aaron Ekblad and winger Brad Marchand are also poised to hit NHL free agency in July. Marchand has stated that he’s open to re-signing with Florida, but the club will likely prioritize Eklbad and Bennett following the Stanley Cup Finals.