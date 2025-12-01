We’re in the thick of the 2025-26 season as we’ve turned to the last page on the calendar in 2025. December means we’ve passed American Thanksgiving, which is typically a benchmark for contenders and pretenders. Thus, the speculation swirls with which teams may make moves based on their current status in the standings. The New Jersey Devils are certainly anticipated to be buyers. However, depending on the magnitude of a deal, has Simon Nemec played his way to untouchable status in a potential Devils trade for a big return?

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta joined James Nichols on the Devils Rink Report and delivered a clear message about Simon Nemec’s surging value – even when the hypothetical trade target is Quinn Hughes.

“I don’t know this definitively, because I haven’t talked to anyone within the Devils about this specifically,” Pagnotta said, “but the way that he’s playing, I don’t even know if that would be a consideration with respect to Quinn Hughes or another player, in terms of packaging him up, because you’re gonna have to add a lot more.”

There have been plenty of speculative packages for Quinn Hughes to New Jersey.

One hypothetical of which was a bit egregious, sending Nemec, Jesper Bratt, and multiple assets between picks and prospects the other way. This kind of thing tends to happen when big name players are involved. However, they typically never seem to materialize they way those anticipate.

Yet, Vancouver would almost certainly demand Nemec as the centerpiece in any Hughes blockbuster.

“If I’m Vancouver, that’s who I want if they approach, if they broach that subject.”

It makes a lot of sense. A 21-year-old, controllable blue-chip asset that can help reshape the future of Vancouver’s blueline. Look at the way he’s played lately, too. Nemec has netted two overtime winners, another that’s sent the Devils to overtime in the final seconds of a game against the New York Islanders, has scored six goals and 15 points in 25 games, is logging some of the most minutes among Devils skaters, and is mostly playing well as a top-pairing defenseman.

If I’m Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin, I’m asking for Nemec, too.

It’s because Nemec’s recent play has dramatically shifted the equation.

“He’s really stepped up his game lately… He’s really becoming and evolving into the player that they thought they were drafting. He’s on pace for about 50 points right now. He’s really gone on that heater lately, so I would be surprised if there’s any consideration to move him for anybody.”

Simon Nemec has graduated from promising prospect to borderline untouchable – and that makes a Quinn Hughes-to-New Jersey dream far more complicated than simply picking up the phone, according to Pagnotta.

As a result, many have already wondered, and contacted the Devils, about Dougie Hamilton‘s future. One way or another, it feels like even if/when Quinn Hughes arrives, one of Nemec or Hamilton will no longer be in New Jersey.