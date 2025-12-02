Did the New Jersey Devils break an NHL rule during warmups against the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Celebrating Brenden Dillon’s 1,000th NHL game, the Devils emerged from the locker room, all sporting No.5 jersey’s, with in the number position on the sleeves. On their heads were either hats that said “1,000” and under the giant number, “Dilly,” or… well… nothing.

That’s right, the Devils took warmups with no helmets on before their game with the Blue Jackets on Monday night. And although that might seem like it’s not such a big deal, there’s actually a rule strictly prohibiting that in the NHL rulebook.

Rule 9.6 in the NHLs official rule book states that “it is mandatory for all players who entered the NHL beginning with the 2019-2020 season or later to wear their helmet during pre-game warm-up. To be clear, all players who entered the League prior to the 2019-2020 season and who are currently playing are exempt from this mandate.”

The Devils had five players on the ice on Monday who, by the rule book, were required to wear a helmet in warmups, but did not. Such names include Cody Glass, Dawson Mercer, Paul Cotter, Simon Nemec, and Luke Hughes.

Again, this may not seem relevant, but there’s base to this. The San Jose Sharks just collectively agreed to warm up with no helmets on.

According to Curtis Pashelka via Mercury News, the NHL is going to take action against the teams wearing no helmets in warmups, including the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators.

“We intend to send a reminder to Clubs regarding our collectively bargained rule requiring helmet use during warm-up,” Daly wrote in an email to Bay Area News Group. “I don’t anticipate that San Jose will be singled out or disciplined.”

We’re told the Devils have not heard from the NHL about the matter at this time.