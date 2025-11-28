The New Jersey Devils, now 15-7-1 after extending their home point streak to 10 games, face the Buffalo Sabres, who stand at 9-10-4 with an 8-4-2 home record.
It’s been a tough go for the Devils on the road, as they have not fared well away from the Prudential Center with a 6-7-0 record through 13 games, as opposed to their 9-0-1 record on home ice.
Timo Meier is hot of late, scoring a goal in each of his last three games. With Jack Hughes remaining shelved, the Devils have certainly needed him to be a bit more present on the scoresheet, and he’s delivered. The Sabres are paced by Alex Tuch (8g, 13a) and Tage Thompson (12g, 9a), but struggle with an inconsistent goaltending situation.
Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.
What to Know vs. Sabres
— New Jersey swept the season opener during the Global Series in Prague (2-0-0) last season, outscoring Buffalo 7-2.
— The Sabres defeated the Devils later in February, 4-3 in Buffalo.
— Paul Cotter (4g-1a) and Jack Hughes (1g-2a) led the Devils against Buffalo last season.
2025-26 vs. Sabres
11/28/25 4:00 P.M. KeyBank Center
12/21/25 7:00 P.M. Prudential Center
2/25/26 7:00 P.M. Prudential Center
Devils vs. Sabres
All-time Record: 74-51-13-9
All-time Home Record: 39-25-6-3
All-time Road Record: 35-26-7-6
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon – Colton White
Goaltenders
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
*Lineup subject to change
Current Injuries: Jack Hughes (finger, out), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed, out), Brett Pesce (hand, out), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee, out), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed, out), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out).
2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 123
Projected Sabres Lineup*
Forwards
Zach Benson – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod – Jack Quinn
Josh Doan – Noah Ostlund – Tyson Kozak
Josh Dunne – Peyton Krebs – Beck Malenstyn
Defensemen
Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram – Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson – Owen Power
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
*Lineup subject to change
How to Watch the Devils Game — 4:00 P.M. ET
Watch: MSGSN
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Sat., Nov. 29 Vs PHI 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Mon., Dec. 1 Vs. CBJ 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Wed., Dec. 3 Vs. DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.