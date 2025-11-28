The New Jersey Devils, now 15-7-1 after extending their home point streak to 10 games, face the Buffalo Sabres, who stand at 9-10-4 with an 8-4-2 home record.

It’s been a tough go for the Devils on the road, as they have not fared well away from the Prudential Center with a 6-7-0 record through 13 games, as opposed to their 9-0-1 record on home ice.

Timo Meier is hot of late, scoring a goal in each of his last three games. With Jack Hughes remaining shelved, the Devils have certainly needed him to be a bit more present on the scoresheet, and he’s delivered. The Sabres are paced by Alex Tuch (8g, 13a) and Tage Thompson (12g, 9a), but struggle with an inconsistent goaltending situation.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.

What to Know vs. Sabres

— New Jersey swept the season opener during the Global Series in Prague (2-0-0) last season, outscoring Buffalo 7-2.

— The Sabres defeated the Devils later in February, 4-3 in Buffalo.

— Paul Cotter (4g-1a) and Jack Hughes (1g-2a) led the Devils against Buffalo last season.

2025-26 vs. Sabres

11/28/25 4:00 P.M. KeyBank Center

12/21/25 7:00 P.M. Prudential Center

2/25/26 7:00 P.M. Prudential Center

Devils vs. Sabres

All-time Record: 74-51-13-9

All-time Home Record: 39-25-6-3

All-time Road Record: 35-26-7-6

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon – Colton White

Goaltenders

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

*Lineup subject to change

Current Injuries: Jack Hughes (finger, out), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed, out), Brett Pesce (hand, out), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee, out), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed, out), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out).

2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 123

Projected Sabres Lineup*

Forwards

Zach Benson – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod – Jack Quinn

Josh Doan – Noah Ostlund – Tyson Kozak

Josh Dunne – Peyton Krebs – Beck Malenstyn

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Samuelsson

Bowen Byram – Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson – Owen Power

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

*Lineup subject to change

How to Watch the Devils Game — 4:00 P.M. ET

Watch: MSGSN

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Sat., Nov. 29 Vs PHI 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Mon., Dec. 1 Vs. CBJ 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Wed., Dec. 3 Vs. DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.