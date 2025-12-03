So, we confirmed the New Jersey Devils broke a rule. Believe it or not, it was actually an afterthought following what transpired on the ice later that night.

They’re actually one of four recent teams to do this, but read below what the NHL plans to do about the handful of teams who have broken the official helmet rule.

Elsewhere, what’s up with Ivan Demidov’s deployment? Who’s stepping up for Adam Fox? And a golden opportunity for some young guns in Philly.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: After everything that transpired between the Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, it was New Jersey who saw action against them. And it wasn’t even for anything that happened in the game! While taking warmups, the Devils opted out of wearing helmets, which, if you forgot, is a big no-no.

Devils Rink Report: Where would the Devils be without Nico Hischier and Timo Meier? The Swiss Devils forwards have stepped things up since Jack Hughes went down with injury. More here 👇🏼

Be sure to like and subscribe to Devils Rink Report, and turn on those notifications for when we go LIVE every Friday on YouTube!

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Who is going to step up in the absence of New York Rangers No.1 defenseman, Adam Fox? They’re all aware it’s time for someone to put their big boy pants no, say’s Jim Cerny.

Philly Hockey Now: Tyson Foerster is going to be out long-term. Here’s why that opens up a golden opportunity for two Philadelphia Flyers forwards.

Montreal Hockey Now: Ivan Demidov isn’t getting a lot of ice time lately. Here’s why the Montreal Canadiens rookie is seeing sheltered minutes.

The Athletic ($): When Jim Montgomery pulled Jordan Binnington on Monday, the St. Louis Blues goaltender left the game in… animated fashion. He and the Blues head coach spoke on the incident.